M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 661,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,723,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.34% of Revolution Medicines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $683,020,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company's stock worth $441,565,000 after buying an additional 90,385 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company's stock worth $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,223,291 shares of the company's stock worth $290,628,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,573,838 shares of the company's stock worth $260,298,000 after buying an additional 994,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Revolution Medicines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolution Medicines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $78.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $155.70.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,583 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $455,916.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 157,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,675,063.60. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $427,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,386,193.04. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,592 shares of company stock worth $24,499,532. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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