M&T Bank Corp Buys 936,937 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 3,759.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,862 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 936,937 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.21% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $78,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 463,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398,119 shares of the company's stock worth $32,658,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here