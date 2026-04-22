M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 2,679,727 Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,679,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $196,677,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Zillow Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,805,466. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,031,098. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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