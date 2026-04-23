M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 14,563.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 108,499 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.42% of InterDigital worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 37.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $15,933,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital by 85.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in InterDigital by 12.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in InterDigital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,698,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,014,808.69. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan H. Gillman sold 325 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.24, for a total value of $114,478.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,761,960.64. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,624,414. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $376.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.52. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.01 and a 12-month high of $412.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. InterDigital's payout ratio is 23.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut InterDigital from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on InterDigital

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider InterDigital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and InterDigital wasn't on the list.

While InterDigital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here