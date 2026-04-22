M&T Bank Corp Has $321.16 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 15,705.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,595 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,548,998 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.0% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Zimmer Biomet worth $321,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,216,173 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,286,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 276.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,593 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 955,284 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $743,749,000 after buying an additional 778,467 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,633.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 464,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $45,729,000 after buying an additional 451,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,763 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $198,617,000 after buying an additional 383,570 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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