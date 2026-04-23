M&T Bank Corp Has $38.16 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 5,584.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Zebra Technologies worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,935,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $666,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $457,419,000 after purchasing an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $335,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 327,861 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

ZBRA opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $294.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $321.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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