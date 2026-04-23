M&T Bank Corp Has $58.20 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,438 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 153,577 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $58,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. Insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of PLTR opened at $152.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $365.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

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