M&T Bank Corp Has $89.69 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries $LCII

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 8,419.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 730,453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 3.05% of LCI Industries worth $89,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,124,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $154.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $2,956,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,698.52. The trade was a 66.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $4,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 344,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,031,434.19. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:LCII opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $75.41 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $913.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. LCI Industries's payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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