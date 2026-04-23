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M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Charter Communications logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Charter by 4,348.5% in Q4, adding 125,759 shares to hold 128,651 shares worth about $26.86 million (≈0.10% of the company).
  • Wall Street's consensus is a Hold with an average target of $335.11, but analyst opinions are mixed (6 Buy, 10 Hold, 6 Sell) and target prices range roughly $185–$455.
  • Charter slightly missed quarterly estimates (EPS $10.34 vs $10.40; revenue $13.60B vs $13.73B, down 2.3% y/y); the stock trades near $242 with a P/E of 6.68 and a one‑year range of $180.38–$437.06.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Charter Communications.

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 4,348.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,651 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 125,759 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company's stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price target on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $335.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.2%

CHTR opened at $242.49 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $180.38 and a one year high of $437.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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