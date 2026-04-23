M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 10,081.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 318,571 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 1.04% of FTI Consulting worth $54,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $15,802,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 131,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FCN opened at $184.99 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.31 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -0.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.50.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

See Also

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