M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,384 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 536,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $420,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock worth $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $227.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $547.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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