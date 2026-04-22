M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 1,232.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,698 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 728,561 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Shopify worth $126,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.01 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.70. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $81.64 and a one year high of $182.19.

Shopify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Long‑term bullish take: an investor profile calls Shopify a "great long‑term investment," reinforcing buy‑and‑hold narratives that support upside over time. Article Title

Long‑term bullish take: an investor profile calls Shopify a "great long‑term investment," reinforcing buy‑and‑hold narratives that support upside over time. Positive Sentiment: Featured as a top Canadian long‑term pick, adding retail/institutional interest from value/idea lists that can support accumulation. Article Title

Featured as a top Canadian long‑term pick, adding retail/institutional interest from value/idea lists that can support accumulation. Positive Sentiment: Performance reminder: commentary noting Shopify's multi‑decade‑like CAGR since IPO highlights durable growth metrics that attract long‑term investors. Article Title

Performance reminder: commentary noting Shopify's multi‑decade‑like CAGR since IPO highlights durable growth metrics that attract long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: New analyst reports and coverage mention Shopify alongside other big names — attention can increase volatility but direction depends on the specific ratings. Article Title

New analyst reports and coverage mention Shopify alongside other big names — attention can increase volatility but direction depends on the specific ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Macro commentary in investor letters notes both Shopify’s strong long‑run return and broader economic risks (inflation, rates) — a mixed signal for near‑term performance. Article Title

Macro commentary in investor letters notes both Shopify’s strong long‑run return and broader economic risks (inflation, rates) — a mixed signal for near‑term performance. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term downward pressure: a Zacks piece explains why SHOP underperformed the broader market today—factors cited include profit‑taking, high valuation, macro rate/inflation concerns, and technical resistance around the 200‑day moving average; trading volume has also been below average, indicating lighter buying support. Article Title

Near‑term downward pressure: a Zacks piece explains why SHOP underperformed the broader market today—factors cited include profit‑taking, high valuation, macro rate/inflation concerns, and technical resistance around the 200‑day moving average; trading volume has also been below average, indicating lighter buying support. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/sector dynamics (rate sensitivity and lofty multiples) leave Shopify vulnerable to short‑term pullbacks despite long‑term upside arguments. Article Title

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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