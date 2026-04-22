M&T Bank Corp Sells 81,431 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $82,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day moving average is $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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