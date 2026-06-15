Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 22,339 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 398.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,948 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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