Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $145,000 Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the software company's stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Adobe were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Adobe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $222.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $376.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

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Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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