Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Has $60.49 Million Position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich grew its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the period. DICK'S Sporting Goods comprises about 1.5% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned 0.34% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $60,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK'S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $244.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day moving average is $212.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKS

Insider Activity

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $925,538.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.91% of the company's stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

See Also

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