Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Increases Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,935 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 140,513 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 1.4% of Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich owned about 0.14% of American International Group worth $57,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,958,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American International Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American International Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.67.

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American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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