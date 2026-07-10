Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 203 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $280.61 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $252.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $284.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total value of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,294,212.14. This represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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