Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Takes $5.11 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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