Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ADI opened at $393.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.89.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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