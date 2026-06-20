MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,560 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,533,000. Sandisk accounts for 13.7% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Sandisk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $297,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,425,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total transaction of $1,041,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,954,752. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $2,184.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,424.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $814.48. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $2,191.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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