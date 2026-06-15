MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 385 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE NOW opened at $102.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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