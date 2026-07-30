Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR - Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 32,853 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Nabors Industries worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company's stock.

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Nabors Industries Trading Up 5.3%

Nabors Industries stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $814.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Nabors Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Nabors Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and stronger activity: Nabors increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast to $920 million-$930 million and raised its expected full-year Lower 48 rig count. Management cited international drilling momentum, stronger Lower 48 activity and expected third-quarter Lower 48 utilization of about 73 rigs. Nabors Q2 2026 revenue rises to $815 million

Nabors increased its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast to $920 million-$930 million and raised its expected full-year Lower 48 rig count. Management cited international drilling momentum, stronger Lower 48 activity and expected third-quarter Lower 48 utilization of about 73 rigs. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow improved materially: Second-quarter adjusted free cash flow was $12.3 million, compared with negative $48.2 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $222 million, supporting the view that operating performance is recovering. Momentum Accelerates. Cash Flow Improves.

Second-quarter adjusted free cash flow was $12.3 million, compared with negative $48.2 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA reached $222 million, supporting the view that operating performance is recovering. Positive Sentiment: Debt-management step: Nabors and its parent obtained a waiver from Citibank that permits the redemption of senior notes, potentially giving the company additional flexibility to manage financing costs and its heavily leveraged balance sheet. Nabors Industries Obtains Waiver to Redeem Senior Notes

Nabors and its parent obtained a waiver from Citibank that permits the redemption of senior notes, potentially giving the company additional flexibility to manage financing costs and its heavily leveraged balance sheet. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations: Second-quarter revenue was $814.8 million, above the roughly $809 million consensus estimate and up about 4% sequentially, although it declined 2.2% from the prior year. Nabors Industries Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

Second-quarter revenue was $814.8 million, above the roughly $809 million consensus estimate and up about 4% sequentially, although it declined 2.2% from the prior year. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remained weak: Nabors reported a $2.04 per-share loss, wider than the $1.54 consensus loss cited by Zacks and the approximately $1.30 estimate reported elsewhere. The company continues to have negative return on equity and significant debt relative to equity. Nabors Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBR

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company's operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land‐based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors' integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full‐service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

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