Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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