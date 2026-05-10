Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys 169,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,700 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 1.5% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in JD.com were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in JD.com by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,789 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,672 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,774 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded JD.com from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JD.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JD

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.35 billion during the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 353.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from JD.com's previous annual dividend of $0.76. JD.com's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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