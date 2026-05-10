Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Buys 35,380 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,680 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,380 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.9% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 35,033 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. This represents a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $295.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.03. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $307.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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