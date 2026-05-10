Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA - Free Report) by 317.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,880 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Kura Oncology worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KURA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 165,189 shares during the last quarter.

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Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of $836.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 412.95% and a negative return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Kura Oncology

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: KURA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura's research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company's lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

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