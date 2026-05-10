Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 172.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,208,000 after buying an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 152,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $37.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KRC stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Kilroy Realty's payout ratio is 118.68%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $535,550.40. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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