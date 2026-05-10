Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Takes Position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTX

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned 1.02% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 400,898 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avalo Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avalo Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $111,886.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,596.29. This trade represents a 95.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $71,499.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,232.22. The trade was a 52.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,346. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7%

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $21.57 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of ($0.21) million. As a group, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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