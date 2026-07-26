Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE - Free Report) by 1,769.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,932 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 162,736 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nano Nuclear Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seth Jason Berl sold 3,750 shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,043.12. This trade represents a 33.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 700,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $18,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,224,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $219,416,320. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,616,981 shares of company stock worth $43,096,346. Insiders own 32.77% of the company's stock.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NNE stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 5.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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