Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,581 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $297.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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