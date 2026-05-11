Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $18.71 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,627 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.4% of Naples Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 58.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $450,691.42. The trade was a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $21,365,550.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares in the company, valued at $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 155,994 shares of company stock worth $23,775,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $186.47 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $198.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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