Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $411.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $176.47 and a 52 week high of $420.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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