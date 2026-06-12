Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,073,271 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,736,322 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Nasdaq worth $589,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,916,887 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,819,727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,627,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,683,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,619,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,735,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,243,807,000 after purchasing an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $700,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,808,798.70. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,530,126. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock worth $11,932,913. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. TD Cowen upgraded Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.36.

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Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $101.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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