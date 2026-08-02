National Beverage Corp. $FIZZ Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,865 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of National Beverage worth $53,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Beverage alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,266 shares of the company's stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the company's stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in National Beverage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,973 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,644 shares of the company's stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 12,294.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 48,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company's stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.79. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $297.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.81 million.

National Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of National Beverage in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of National Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Beverage

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. NASDAQ: FIZZ is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company's portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Beverage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Beverage wasn't on the list.

While National Beverage currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here