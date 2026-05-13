National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,552 shares of the company's stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of National Vision worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 313,565 shares of the company's stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 165,049 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $2,711,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,493 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of National Vision from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EYE

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 359,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,245.63. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

National Vision Stock Down 3.9%

EYE stock opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $503.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Further Reading

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