Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,098.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,016.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,017.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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