Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 5,144 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $626,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,991,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,283,096,000 after buying an additional 3,059,935 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $631,892,000 after buying an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $961,078,000 after buying an additional 2,430,533 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock valued at $50,757,308 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.19.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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