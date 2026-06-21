Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 5,669 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,924 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $350.39 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.20. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.General Dynamics's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Further Reading

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