Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore increased their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $389.04 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $301.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.18. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $401.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

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Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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