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Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in IonQ by 26.6% in Q4, selling 13,092 shares and ending the quarter with 36,079 shares worth about $1.62 million.
  • Multiple brokerages cut price targets on Feb. 26 (e.g., Benchmark to $65, JPMorgan to $42, DA Davidson to $35), yet the stock retains a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target of $69.45 (9 Buys, 6 Holds, 1 Sell).
  • Recent catalysts — including a DARPA contract, photonic entanglement progress, Nvidia-related sector interest, and reports of >400% YoY revenue growth — have fueled a rally, but analysts flag valuation and cash‑burn risks while insiders have sold 8,581 shares (~$316k) in the past 90 days.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,079 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,092 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 11.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.80. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $84.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

More IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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