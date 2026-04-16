Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $6.92 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 796.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,869 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $985.00 to $905.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $919.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $899.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.69 and a 12-month high of $984.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $868.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $856.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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