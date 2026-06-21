Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.82 and a 12-month high of $558.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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