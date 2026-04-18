Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.16% of Gold.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Northland Securities raised Gold.com from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold (c-)" rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Gold.com

Insider Activity at Gold.com

In related news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,096,000. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 2,000 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $112,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,930. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gold.com Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GOLD opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.50. Gold.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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