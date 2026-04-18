Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 7,203 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake of 7,203 shares in Lam Research (LRCX) during the fourth quarter, valued at about $1.23 million.
  • Lam Research beat expectations, reporting $1.27 EPS vs. $1.17 expected and $5.34 billion in revenue (up 22.1% year‑over‑year), and set Q3 2026 guidance of $1.25–$1.45 EPS.
  • Institutional ownership is high (84.61%) with several large funds materially increasing positions, and analysts have raised price targets—average target ~$247.26 with some top targets as high as $350.00.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lam Research by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in Lam Research by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,568,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $343,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,759 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Lam Research Right Now?

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Invest in SpaceX Before IPO
Invest in SpaceX Before IPO
From NXT Wave Research (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines