Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 7,203 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lam Research by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $472,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,749 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in Lam Research by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,568,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $343,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,759 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $267.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $247.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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