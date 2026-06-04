Natixis Advisors LLC Has $38 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Ally Financial worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 21,520.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 178,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,471 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,439,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,958,083.78. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 39,675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,792,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 477,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,411.59. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.47%.Ally Financial's revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial's payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

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