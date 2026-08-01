NatWest Group plc $NWG Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,219 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,161 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in NatWest Group were worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,912,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $715,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $16,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,061,146 shares of the company's stock worth $193,570,000 after buying an additional 1,009,044 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 150.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,822,000 after buying an additional 969,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,166,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,803,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NatWest Group Trading Up 2.2%

NWG opened at $18.94 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Trending Headlines about NatWest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting NatWest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit and earnings beat expectations: NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. NatWest earnings results

NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Guidance upgraded: Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans

Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. Positive Sentiment: Earlier capital returns: NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. NatWest raises guidance and brings forward share-buyback plans

NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. NatWest Group Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. Negative Sentiment: A valuation model cited by Yahoo Finance’s earnings preview indicated roughly 17% potential downside based on estimated fair value, which could limit gains if investors view the strong results as already reflected in the share price. NatWest earnings watch

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

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