Naviter Wealth LLC Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,488 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock worth $27,826,739 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.35 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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