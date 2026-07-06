NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 1,338 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY's holdings in Tesla were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $393.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.96, a PEG ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here