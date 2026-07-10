NBT Bank N A NY Buys 7,518 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,933 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.9% of NBT Bank N A NY's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $28,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,728,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $67,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $569.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Strong Commodity Tailwinds Poised to Boost XOM's Q2 Results

Exxon signaled a stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings backdrop, with higher crude prices and improved refining/upstream margins expected to lift results. Positive Sentiment: The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Exxon Mobil updates Q2 earnings considerations, cites impacts across key businesses

The company updated Q2 earnings considerations, and multiple reports said the new outlook points to a potentially large profit windfall, with some estimates rising to around $5 billion in quarterly earnings lift. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil and partners committed about $1 billion to Nigeria’s Usan Infill Project, which could add roughly 40,000 barrels per day of production and strengthen future output growth. ExxonMobil to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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